

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 92-year-old man has died in hospital a week after being struck by a vehicle in Rexdale.

On the evening of Nov. 1, paramedics said at least 17 pedestrians had been hit by vehicles as steady rain created dangerous road conditions in some parts of the city.

On that night, a 71-year-old man was driving a Honda Accord southbound on Kipling Avenue near Annabelle Drive.

The vehicle struck a male pedestrian, who was crossing Kipling Avenue from the east to the west side, police said.

He was subsequently taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, the man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Investigators are continuing to investigate the collision.

“Police are asking local residents, business and drivers, who may have security or dash-camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators,” a news release issued by officers on Monday said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).