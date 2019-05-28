

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





A 31-year-old motorcyclist accused of fleeing the scene of a collision that left a young boy with life-threatening injuries was released on bail Tuesday afternoon.

The man was arrested on Monday, one day after four-year-old Radiul Chowdhury was struck and critically wounded near Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road.

Police previously said the boy was walking with family in the area when he ended up on the roadway and was struck by a northbound motorcycle.

Police told CP24 that the motorcyclist briefly stopped and let off a female passenger who was on the bike. She fled the area on foot and the motorcyclist then took off, officers said.

Wearing a green hoodie drawn across to obscure his face, Darren Robert Dawson was released on $25,000 bail with the consent of the Crown.

He was ordered to surrender his passport, remain in Ontario, not use a motor vehicle, and not contact the victim or his family.

The child, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to Sick Kids Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

On Sunday night, investigators released surveillance camera images of the two people believed to be involved in the incident.

Police say several tips came in from the public and the man and woman were subsequently identified. The man police believe was driving the motorcycle now faces three charges, including leaving the scene of a collision.

Investigators did not release the suspect’s name before his appearance in a Scarborough courtroom for a bail proceeding.

A source told CP24 that police agreed not to publicly release Dawson’s name as part of the terms of his agreement to surrender.

Police have not said if the female passenger will be facing any charges.

The arrest comes after the boy’s father made a public appeal for the perpetrator to surrender.

Ruhul Chowdhury told CP24 Monday that his son had not yet regained consciousness but his family is hopeful that he will survive.

“His brain is damaged. He has (a) broken elbow, broken shoulder, broken legs. But doctors are not worried about those things right now. They are worried about his brain. His brain is really damaged,” he said.

“I think right now he needs prayers from everyone.”

Dawson is expected to appear next in court on July 15 at 2 p.m.