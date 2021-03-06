A 47-year-old man who allegedly intentionally hit a police cruiser with his vehicle in Scarborough Saturday morning has been charged with attempted murder.

Officers were called to the intersection of Ellesmere Road and Gander Drive, east of Markham Road, just before 8 a.m.

Police said an officer was stopped at the intersection when a vehicle rammed into his cruiser from behind. According to interim Police Chief James Ramer, the driver allegedly did it twice before he got out of the vehicle armed with a knife.

“The officer attempted to deescalate, but the man refused to drop the knife,” Ramer said in a tweet about the incident.

When other officers arrived at the scene, “they continued to user their de-escalation training & tactics to safely resolve the situation & make the arrest,” Ramer said.

A spokesperson for Toronto police said the man was Tasered by police and was subsequently arrested.

The officer involved and the suspect were both transported to hospital with minor injuries.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, police said the driver, identified as Toronto resident Lamont Hunter, is also facing dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of assault a peace officer with a weapon, weapons dangerous, and fail to comply with release order.

“@TorontoPolice across this city face unpredictable situations every day as they do regular patrols keeping this city safe,” Ramer tweeted.