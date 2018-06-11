

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 27-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at Ossington Station on Saturday evening and police are searching for the alleged suspect involved.

Investigators said the incident took place at the transit station at around 9 p.m.

Police allege a man stood beside the woman and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the area on a bus.

A suspect wanted in connection with this investigation has been described as a five-foot-six man with a medium build, dark hair and a goatee. Officers said he was wearing an orange Toronto Raptors hoodie with blue shorts at the time.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).