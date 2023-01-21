Man accused of trying to bring gun into downtown Toronto establishment
A Glock 43 with 10 rounds of 9 mm ammunition allegedly seized from a man who tried to bring it in a downtown Toronto establishment. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Saturday, January 21, 2023 6:06PM EST
An Oshawa man is facing several charges after allegedly trying to bring a loaded gun into a downtown Toronto establishment early Saturday morning.
Toronto police said officers were called to the King Street West and Portland Street area shortly after 1 a.m. for a firearm investigation.
A man showed up at an establishment and allegedly attempted to bring in a firearm, police said.
Officers arrived and found the man with a Glock 43 loaded with 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition. He was subsequently arrested.
The man has been identified as 25-year-old Omar Yaqubi. He has been charged with possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, careless storage of a firearm and possession of prohibited weapons with ammunition.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.