An Oshawa man is facing several charges after allegedly trying to bring a loaded gun into a downtown Toronto establishment early Saturday morning.

Toronto police said officers were called to the King Street West and Portland Street area shortly after 1 a.m. for a firearm investigation.

A man showed up at an establishment and allegedly attempted to bring in a firearm, police said.

Officers arrived and found the man with a Glock 43 loaded with 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition. He was subsequently arrested.

The man has been identified as 25-year-old Omar Yaqubi. He has been charged with possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, careless storage of a firearm and possession of prohibited weapons with ammunition.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.