A Brampton man allegedly used "loopholes" in the ServiceOntario procedures in what police say is a "large-scale" crime impacting hundreds of vehicles across the province.

Peel Regional Police announced Friday the arrest of a 24-year-old man who owns an alleged unlicensed car dealer and broker and is accused of making fraudulent transactions through the Ministry of Transportation and ServiceOntario between June 2023 and early 2024 involving more than 100 vehicles.

"This is a large-scale crime affecting many vehicles in multiple jurisdictions across Ontario," police said in a news release.

According to police, the man is alleged to have used the loopholes that allow "authorized" individuals to conduct third-party transactions related to vehicles when specific criteria are met.

Police said the transactions include registering a vehicle, replacing a permit, colour change, obtaining a Used Vehicle Information Package (UVIP), transferring a permit, replacing a licence plate and fine payment.

The accused, working as a third party, allegedly registered several vehicles that have been re-VINned—the process of changing a stolen car's vehicle identification number (VIN) and replacing it with a different VIN to appear legitimate.

"Some of the vehicles have been located and confirmed to be stolen; however, a large number of these vehicles are still active on the road," police said, adding that attempts are being made to locate and seize them for examination.

Meanwhile, investigators have been in contact with several victims, comprising of individuals and businesses, who've had their vehicles registered by the accused without their authority.

As a result, police executed a warrant at a home in Brampton on Thursday and arrested the accused – Milton Hylton. He has been charged with 168 criminal offences of uttering forged documents and trafficking of stolen goods.

Police said more arrests are anticipated as investigators believe members of Hylton's family and other individuals are believed to be complicit in the crime.

Police are asking those who purchased or conducted business dealings with the accused or his company, "Royalty in the Building," to contact investigators at 905-453-3311 ext. 3313 or via email at autocrime@peelpolice.ca.

Anyone with information about the investigation could also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.