A Toronto man has admitted to poisoning the cereal of two toddlers in Scarborough in 2021, one of whom died hours later, in what the court described as an ‘obsessive’ plot against a married woman he’d become fixated on.

Francis Ngugi, 47, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Bernice Natanda Wamala, 3, alongside the attempted murder of Samarah Sameer, 3, at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto on Tuesday.

Bernice died on March 21, 2021 after ingesting sodium nitrite after sleeping over at a friend’s house the night prior. The intended target, the court found, was the married mother of Bernice’s friend, Zahra Issa, who’d been taking care of the child overnight.

“There are no words I can say to undo what I have done,” Ngugi read from a handwritten statement to the court on Tuesday. “I took the life of an angel, Bernice, and for that I am truly sorry."

Ngugi came to Canada as a refugee from Kenya in 2018 and soon began working as a Janitor at Griffiths Foods in Scarborough, according to an agreed statement of facts obtained by CTV News Toronto.

After meeting Issa at an adult learning school in 2019, he soon became obsessed with the woman. Issa had also immigrated to Canada as a refugee in 2018, from Tanzania, right before having Samarah. Her husband and older daughter remained in Africa with plans to join her in the future, the statement read.

Although Ngugi and Issa at one point in 2020 engaged in a romantic relationship, she consistently rebuffed his subsequent advances, citing her marriage and family, the court found.

Ngugi quickly became obsessive and jealous in his fixation on Issa, according to the documents. He focused on the woman’s marriage and life back in Tanzania and soon became suspicious that she was being dishonest about her history, the statement reads.

In 2020, the court found he purchased a covert audio recorder and hid it in Issa’s bedroom, recording many of her “private interactions and conversations without her knowledge.”

Into the early months of 2021, Ngugi repeatedly expressed his desire for Issa and them to be a family, even going so far as to ask her to marry him knowing she already had a husband. She continued to rebuff him, the document states.

After more than six months of reportedly unwanted advances, Ngugi snuck into Issa's Toronto home sometime between late February and early March and placed a lethal amount of sodium nitrite, stolen from his job at the food processing plant, in the box of cereal, the court found.

Ngugi's supervisor had previously warned him that “less than a teaspoon” would kill someone within an hour, according to the agreed statement of facts.

But he told court that he didn’t intend for the children to eat the cereal. Ngugi's chosen target was Issa, according to the agreed statement of facts.

While he knew the children were at Issa's home at night and morning, he did not remove the substance, the documents read.

On March 7, 2021, at about 5 a.m., Issa fed the cereal to Samarah and Bernice. After eating, Bernice immediately became violently ill. She was rushed to hospital where life saving measures were attempted, but after a seizure and two heart attacks, died at 2:16 p.m.

The cause of death, which was not revealed to Bernice's mother for weeks after the child's death, was a deprivation of oxygen to the body’s cells.

Shortly after Bernice, Samarah also began to display similar symptoms. She too was taken to hospital and recovered after four days of treatment.

When the children first began to show symptoms of illness, Issa called Ngugi, who rushed home from work and attended the hospital with her, according to the statement of facts.

Throughout this time, he failed to tell her or the hospital staff that he had placed the sodium nitrite into the cereal. When Ngugi first spoke to police, he denied any knowledge of how the children became ill or the chemical itself. He said he wasn’t aware it was used at Griffith Foods, the documents read.

After Bernice’s death and until his arrest more than four months later, Ngugi continued to make advances towards Issa, despite the fact she was “distraught” and continued to reject him, the court found.

In April 2021, Ngugi contacted the Tanzanian embassy and attempted to report Issa’s husband as an immigrant living in Tanzania under a false identity in an effort to meddle in her marriage.

Issa then ended her relationship with Ngugi for good around May 2021, the documents state.

Just over a month later, on June 19, Ngugi was arrested and charged with two counts of administering a noxious substance to endanger life, two counts of unlawfully causing bodily harm, and criminal negligence causing death -- charges that were upgraded to attempted murder and murder just under two weeks later.

In his written statement, read aloud to the court Tuesday, Ngugi said he realized he had “robbed [Issa] for all this joy and for that [he] is truly sorry.”

“Please find a place in your heart to forgive me,” he asked of the woman, also extending an apology to his family, counsel, the courts and the Crown.

A conviction of second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 10 to 25 years. On Nov. 2, Superior Court Justice Maureen Forestell is scheduled to set the period of time after which Ngugi will be eligible for parole.