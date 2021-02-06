A man is in hospital with critical injuries after falling through the ice while snowmobiling on Lake Simcoe Friday evening.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police received reports of an incident on Lake Simcoe, south of Orillia.

OPP say two men were riding on a snowmobile when one fell through the ice and ended up in the water.

The other man was able to hold onto him in the water until help arrived, police say.

Emergency crews, including a fire boat, responded to the scene and were able to pull him out of the water.

An ORNGE helicopter airlifted a man in his 50s to St. Michael’s Hospital in life-threatening condition.

OPP say the man was in the water for at least 40 minutes.

The man was “severely hypothermic,” OPP added.

The other man on the snowmobile sustained no injuries.