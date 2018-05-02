

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 47-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly convincing a woman he met online last year to give him cash and gifts amounting to more than $100,000.

According to investigators, the pair met on an online dating website back in September 2017.

At the time, the man told the woman he was a former police officer and asked her to marry him.

After an unspecified amount of time, officers said, the man offered to help the woman with her business. Police said the man then allegedly convinced the woman to give him “cash payments and vehicle purchases” that totaled to more than $100,000 by April 2018.

The man used multiple identities, aliases and titles, according to police.

Officers have identified a suspect who has been arrested in connection with this fraud investigation as Mark Richard Dupuis, of no fixed address.

Dupuis has been charged with fraud over $5,000, personating a peace officer and uttering threats.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.