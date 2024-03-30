Man allegedly throwing knife toward people, cars outside TTC subway station
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Saturday, March 30, 2024 11:12AM EDT
A man was allegedly throwing a knife toward people and cars outside of an east-end TTC subway station, Toronto police say.
Police were called to the area of Bloor Street East and Rosedale Valley Road, outside of Castle Frank Station, just before 10:45 a.m.
Officers said a man was seen waving a knife around as well as throwing it. Police describe him as a five-foot-seven man in his 40s with dark hair and wearing a long black trench coat.
In a follow-up post on X, formerly Twitter, police confirmed they had located the man and added that there were no reports of injuries.
PERSON WITH A KNIFE:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 30, 2024
Bloor St East + Rosedale Valley Rd
10:42 a.m.
- Out front of Castle Frank Subway Stn
- A man was observed waving a knife around and throwing the knife towards people and cars
- Male, White, 40s, 5'7", dark hair, long black trench coat#GO681595
^lb