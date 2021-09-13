Man and woman charged with murder in connection with stabbing at Georgina trailer park
Police markings can be seen on the grounds of a trailer park in Georgina as police investigate a stabbing on Sat. Sept. 11, 2021 (Rob Cooper/CTV News Barrie)
Published Monday, September 13, 2021 1:22PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 13, 2021 1:22PM EDT
York Regional Police say a man and woman have now been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Georgina last week.
Officers were called to the Lyndhurst Trailer Park and Golf Course, located in the area of Crydermans Side Road and Highway 48, shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday for reports of a stabbing in the area.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 51-year-old man, later identified as Georgina resident Steve Kloosterman, suffering from stab wounds.
Kloosterman was rushed to hospital for treatment but later died.
Police say 67-year-old William Cox and 34-year-old Cassandra Campbell, both of Georgina, were arrested following the fatal stabbing and have now been charged with first-degree murder.
No other suspects are outstanding, police say.
Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about the case to contact the York Regional Police Service’s homicide unit.
-With files from CTV News Barrie