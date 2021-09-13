York Regional Police say a man and woman have now been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Georgina last week.

Officers were called to the Lyndhurst Trailer Park and Golf Course, located in the area of Crydermans Side Road and Highway 48, shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday for reports of a stabbing in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 51-year-old man, later identified as Georgina resident Steve Kloosterman, suffering from stab wounds.

Kloosterman was rushed to hospital for treatment but later died.

Police say 67-year-old William Cox and 34-year-old Cassandra Campbell, both of Georgina, were arrested following the fatal stabbing and have now been charged with first-degree murder.

No other suspects are outstanding, police say.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about the case to contact the York Regional Police Service’s homicide unit.

-With files from CTV News Barrie