A 56-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly committing two sexual assaults on the TTC’s Line 2, police said Tuesday.

A release issued by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said the service was made aware of two sexual assaults that occurred on the Bloor-Danforth Line on Feb. 1 at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Investigators alleged that a man travelling on the subway sat directly behind the victim and placed his backpack on his lap. The man then sexually assaulted the victim, using his backpack as a cover, police said.

According to investigators, this occurred during two separate incidents on the same day.

The man was described to police as standing five-foot-ten to six-foot tall, with a medium build, and was wearing a white or beige winter bomber style jacket at the time.

On Feb. 6, police arrested Tekle Ogbamichael at Yonge-Bloor station and charged him with two counts of sexual assault. He is scheduled to attend court on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police believe there may be more victims, and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.