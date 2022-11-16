A man is in custody after allegedly striking a store employee with an axe during a retail robbery in Toronto’s west end last month.

Police say officers responded to a robbery call at a store in the area of St Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road on Oct. 25.

It is alleged that a man and a woman entered the store and began to conceal items before attempting to leave without paying.

The woman was confronted but managed to flee the store, however when employees approached the man he swung an axe, striking one victim causing minor injuries, according to police.

Police say both suspects then fled on foot.

On Wednesday, Toronto police located the man and placed him under arrest.

Luke Poirier, 20, of Toronto, is charged with five offences including assault causing bodily harm and robbery with an offensive weapon.

He appeared in court for a bail hearing Wednesday morning.

The female suspect was arrested on Sunday after surrendering to police.

Jordania Henderson-Lugg, 18, of Toronto, was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon.

She appeared in court at College Park on Monday morning.