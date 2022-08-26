A man has been arrested after he attempted to steal a vehicle in the city’s east end on Friday evening, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street at 9:17 p.m. for a robbery.

Police say a man armed with a knife tried to carjack a vehicle with a baby inside.

The commotion got the attention of passersby, who then came to the aid of the driver, police say.

They were able to subdue the man and held him until officers arrived.

The man was taken into custody.

Police say the baby is safe.