

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police say a man has been charged after a body and a “suspicious package” were discovered inside a home in Oshawa on Friday night.

Officers were called to a residence on McMillan Drive, near Bond and Centre streets, at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday after receiving a call about a body in the basement.

When officers arrived on scene, a deceased female was found inside the home.

Police say officers also located a “suspicious package" inside the house, which caused some concerns for officers.

“There was a device that was located and right now (the explosive disposal unit) is in the process of rendering that object safe,” Const. George Tudos told CP24 at the scene on Saturday afternoon.

‘I know that they (investigators) were waiting all night to call out a special team to come out and deal with this package and also waiting for warrants as well to enter that residence.”

Nearby homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

While the death has been deemed suspicious, police say a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the identity of the deceased and whether the incident will be classified as a homicide.

Police say 45-year-old Adam Jeffrey Strong, who is believed to be tenant of the home where the body was found, has been charged in connection with the incident. He is facing one count of improper/ indecent interference with a dead body.

“At this time there is no homicide charges against this individual. (I’m) not saying that there won’t be. This investigation is still ongoing,” Tudos said.

Investigators have not disclosed if the female and Strong knew one another.

The age of the deceased has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Durham Regional Police’s Major Crime- Homicide unit.