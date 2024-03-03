A man has been arrested after allegedly bringing a nail gun to a demonstration in Thornhill on Sunday, police say.

York Regional Police (YRP) said they attended the demonstration, taking place near several synagogues on Clarke Avenue West, at around 9 a.m.

According to those present, the demonstration was organized in protest of a real estate event hosted by the Home In Israel Real Estate Group.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to the organization, along with parent company Keller Williams, but has not received a response.

Police said the action was “peaceful” and attended by about 100 individuals.

At around 11:30 a.m., YRP confirmed that a man equipped with a nail gun had been arrested and was under investigation.

Those present said the man was acting aggressively towards demonstrators.

In a video shared widely on social media and reviewed by CTV News Toronto, a man holding what appears to be a nail gun can be seen grabbing a person wearing a keffiyeh.

In their update, police said no injuries had been reported.

No further details were provided and police have not indicated if a charge will be laid.

Police said people are still able to enter and exit the synagogue, and that both sides were “separated.”

“Investigation is ongoing, there is no risk to public safety at this time,” they said in a statement shared to X.