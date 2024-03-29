Man arrested after firing gun inside residential unit in Toronto's east end: police
Published Friday, March 29, 2024 11:01AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 29, 2024 11:01AM EDT
A man is in custody after police say a gun was fired inside a residential unit in the city’s east end early Friday morning.
It happened near Leslie Street and Eastern Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m.
In a social media post, police said no injuries were reported.
A 48-year-old man was arrested following the incident, investigators said.