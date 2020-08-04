A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in midtown Toronto Tuesday night.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the lobby of a residential building near Yonge Street and Broadway Avenue, Toronto police said.

A female victim between 40 to 50 years old was found with stab wounds, police said, and was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a male suspect was located shortly after the incident and taken into custody.

Police have not released any information on charges.