Man arrested at Toronto subway station after reportedly seen with a gun
Police are seen patrolling a TTC station in Toronto. (File)
Published Thursday, March 23, 2023 10:12AM EDT
A man was arrested at a Toronto subway station Thursday morning after it was reported he was carrying a firearm.
Toronto police said they received reports of an armed man at Woodbine Station just after 8:30 a.m.
Officers arrested the man and no injuries were reported, they said.
No gun was seen or recovered from the scene, they added.