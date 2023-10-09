Man arrested following Sunday shooting in Brampton
An increase in non-emergency calls to Peel Region's 911 service have prompted the police force to renew public education on when it's acceptable to call 911. A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share:
Published Monday, October 9, 2023 3:04PM EDT
One person has been arrested following a Sunday shooting in northwest Brampton that left a man with serious injuries.
Police say they received the call for the shooting just after 9:10 p.m. on Sunday at a residence at 25 Remembrance Rd., which is west of Mississauga Road and south of Mayfield Road.
One male patient was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries, though police said on Monday that the "exact extent" of the injuries is unknown. The age of the victim has not yet been confirmed.
A man has been arrested as a result of the incident and officers from Peel Regional Police are investigating.
Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.