Toronto police have arrested a man accused of making antisemitic threats at someone on board a TTC subway train earlier this month.

Police said an individual got onto a subway train at High Park Station on the afternoon of Aug. 13, and an unknown man allegedly began yelling at them.

The man uttered several antisemitic threats and “threats of bodily harm towards the victim,” police allege.

On Aug. 23, police released a photo of the man and his dog, who was with him at the time of the incident, asking for the public’s help identifying and locating him.

They also said the incident is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Investigators announced on Thursday that they had arrested a suspect who they identified as 32-year-old Vilis Snikers Awan Bahadur.

He has been charged with uttering threats. Police said he is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Oct. 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.