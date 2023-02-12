A 31-year-old man is facing several charges following an assault on the TTC in Scarborough.

The incident happened on Saturday at Warden Subway Station.

Toronto police said at 10:38 p.m. they received a call for a person with a knife at the station.

Investigators allege the suspect held a knife in his hand and approached a male at Warden Station. He then reportedly punched the victim in the face causing a small laceration, police said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Responding officers located Fifi Matendo, of Toronto, at 11:10 p.m. that night.

He was arrested and charged with one count each of assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, carry concealed weapon, two counts of fail to comply release order, and four counts of fail to comply probation.

The charges have not been proven in court. Matendo has a Feb. 12 court date.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.