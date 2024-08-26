Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Mississauga more than one year ago.

Police said the incident happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Mavis Road on April 22, 2023.

A 29-year-old man from Mississauga was pronounced deceased as a result.

At the time of the incident, police said the victim was from Cambridge, Ont., and was travelling westbound, in the right lane, in a Mazda on Highway 401 approaching Mavis Road.

“That collision caused that vehicle to rotate forward get pushed into the guardrail,” police said at the time said. “The driver of that vehicle, the victim, was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot, police said. Ontario Provincial Police subsequently issued a warrant for the arrest of 34-year-old Shaheryar Kalim Gill from Brampton.

Gill was arrested on Aug. 14 and charged with dangerous operation causing death, fail to stop at accident resulting in death, failure to comply with release order and failure to comply with undertaking. He appeared in court on Aug. 15 and was remanded into custody.

The family of the deceased has been informed of the arrest, police said.