

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man pulled up to a nine-year-old girl walking to school in Hamilton’s Red Hill neighbourhood Thursday morning and offered her a lollipop if she would get in his car, police saidin an alert issued Friday afternoon.

At about 8:45 a.m., the girl was walking near Sir Wilfrid Laurier Elementary School on Albright Road when a middle-aged man in a black car pulled up alongside her.

Hamilton Police said the man offered the girl a lollipop if she would get in his car.

She refused and ran into the school to report what had occurred to an adult.

The suspect is described as a 50-year-old male, with a bushy moustache and a wrinkled face. He was wearing a light grey sweater and a black baseball hat.

He spoke with an accent that may have been Indian.

His vehicle is described asblack, with four doors, dark windows and two scratches on the front passenger-side door.

Police are urging children walking toor from school to walk in pairs.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-546-2963.