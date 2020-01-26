

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Canada's chief public health officer says the first coronavirus patient in the country showed mild symptoms on his flight from China and added that officials are trying to track down other passengers.

At a news conference in Ottawa, Dr. Theresa Tam stressed that the risk of contracting a novel form of coronavirus remains low despite the fact that the country has now documented its first case.

Tam says officials in Ontario acted quickly to contain the first presumptive confirmed case, which was reported Saturday in Toronto.

She says close human-to-human contact is necessary to spread the virus.

She said further cases are not unexpected and urged those with symptoms to visit their physicians.

