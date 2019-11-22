

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





An impaired driver has been taken into custody after crashing his car into a store front early this morning.

The 39-year-old male was driving north on Landsdowne Avenue and made a left at Wallace avenue at around 12:30 a.m., and crashed into a store front.

The driver fled the scene on foot and was arrested at his house by police.

The apartments above the store front on the second floor were evacuated, but no one was injured,

The area is still taped off but residents are allowed back into their units.

According to the City Engineer, there is still some concern due to blowing and falling debris.

The suspect is facing charges of impaired driving, speeding and failing to remain on the scene.

With files from Cam Wooley.