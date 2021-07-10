A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old man in Mississauga on Friday.

Peel police were called to the area of Grant Crescent and Galesway Boulevard, west of Terry Fox Way, around 8:30 a.m. after a man was found unconscious on the sidewalk.

When officers arrived, they located the victim with obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, police identified the victim as Mississauga resident Orlando Donaldson.

Police said 36-year-old Victor Alvarado has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The suspect and the victim are known to each other, police said.

Alvarado appeared in a Brampton court on Saturday.

Anyone with any information, dashcam or video footage is asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Person Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.