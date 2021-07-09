A man has died in hospital after an incident in Mississauga on Friday morning that Peel police are calling suspicious.

At around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a medical call in the area of Terry Fox Way and Galesway Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man in his 20s laying on the sidewalk with obvious signs of trauma.

The man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and was pronounced deceased shortly after, according to police.

The homicide and missing persons bureau has been notified.

First responders are not yet sure how the man was injured.

Police say they are treating the incident as suspicious and are looking for possible suspects or witnesses in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.