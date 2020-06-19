

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 20-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Scarborough in May.

Toronto police were called to a home in the area of Tower Drive and Lawrence Avenue at around 10:40 p.m. on May 2 after a citizen found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was quickly located and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Toronto resident Daniel Boima.

Following the execution of search warrants in Scarborough and Oshawa on Friday, police said Joshua Johnson, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.

Police said they are looking into identifying at least one more suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.