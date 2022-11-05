Durham Regional Police have charged a man in connection with a stabbing in a Pickering home that left another man dead on Friday evening.

It happened at a residence on Rosebank Road at around 7 p.m.

Police said officers located a 56-year-old man inside the home suffering from critical stab wounds.

He was transported to a Toronto trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said they shortly tracked the suspect in Toronto and arrested him with the help of Toronto police.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Seedjan Sulaiman Khail of Pickering. He is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Police said they are not looking for other suspects at this time.

Meanwhile, police have not released the identity of the victim. They said a post-mortem examination is scheduled for Sunday.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5421 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).