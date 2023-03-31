A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged trafficking of Mexican nationals for labour throughout Halton Region and the GTA.

Rahim Qul, also known by the alias “Bryan Hatt,” 37, was arrested on March 30. The Halton Hills resident was charged with five counts of human trafficking, five counts of material benefit from human trafficking and three counts of withholding identity documents.

Following Qul’s arrest, police found and seized “several items” in a Halton Hills residence and an associated business, according to a Halton Police press release.

The arrest comes after Halton police received a tip in mid-March alleging ongoing exploitation of Mexican nationals for labour in Halton as well as the rest of the GTA.

The victims in the investigation are men who worked as general labourers in fields including landscaping, roofing and general contracting, police say.

Police believe there many be additional victims. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Halton Police’s Human Trafficking Unit.