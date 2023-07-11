Man charged in University of Waterloo triple stabbing to appear in court today
Waterloo regional police can be seen on the University of Waterloo campus on Wednesday. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 11, 2023 6:48AM EDT
A man charged in a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo last month is to appear in a Kitchener, Ontario courtroom this morning.
A 24-year-old recent graduate of the school (Geovanny Villalba-Aleman), faces multiple assault and weapons charges.
Police allege he walked into a gender-studies class on June 28th and wounded an instructor and two students in a targeted attack motivated by hate.