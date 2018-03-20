

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man has been charged after another man was stabbed multiple times at his home in the Danforth area last week.

On March 14 at around 2 a.m., the suspect went to the home of another man to confront him, police said.

According to police, the suspect took out a large knife and stabbed the victim multiple times before running away.

The victim was rushed to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Investigators have not said what may have motivated the stabbing.

Police announced Tuesday that a suspect was arrested over the weekend in connection with the alleged attack.

Adam Bryan James MacDougall, 22, has been charged with attempted murder.

He made a court appearance on Saturday.