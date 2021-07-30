Peel police have made an arrest in connection with the assault of a 20-year-old man in Malton earlier this year.

The incident happened in the Morning Star and Goreway drives area in the early morning hour of February 3.

Police say a 20-year-old man was violently assaulted by a known suspect.

After nearly five month since the assault, police announced Friday that they have located the suspect in a residence in Brampton.

Police say 22-year-old Hardeep Singh has been charged with attempted murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact our investigators at 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453–2121, ext. 2133, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.