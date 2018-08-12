Man charged with father’s murder after ‘violent altercation' at Muskoka cottage: OPP
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 12, 2018 6:07PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a British Columbia man with the alleged murder of his father at a cottage in Muskoka.
Police responded to a seasonal residence on Kahshe Lake at around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 after receiving a call about a violent altercation.
Officers arrived to find a 67-year-old man dead. He has since been identified as John Kehl of Brampton.
The victim’s 30-year-old son was taken into custody at the scene.
Adam Kehl has been charged with second-degree murder, indignity to a dead body and assault.
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Bracebridge on Monday.
OPP said an autopsy will be performed, but a date has not yet bene confirmed.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators.