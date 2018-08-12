

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police have charged a British Columbia man with the alleged murder of his father at a cottage in Muskoka.

Police responded to a seasonal residence on Kahshe Lake at around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 after receiving a call about a violent altercation.

Officers arrived to find a 67-year-old man dead. He has since been identified as John Kehl of Brampton.

The victim’s 30-year-old son was taken into custody at the scene.

Adam Kehl has been charged with second-degree murder, indignity to a dead body and assault.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Bracebridge on Monday.

OPP said an autopsy will be performed, but a date has not yet bene confirmed.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators.