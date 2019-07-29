

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





A 23-year-old man has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder after four people were found dead in a home in Markham on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home on Castlemore Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. for a report of multiple injuries at a residence in the area.

When police arrived, a man met officers at the front door of the house and four people were subsequently found dead inside.

Police said a man, identified as 23-year-old Menhaz Zaman, was taken into custody on Sunday in connection with the incident.

Investigators have not publicly identified the four people found dead inside the home and police also have not said if the accused knew the victims.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court today.

On Sunday night, homicide detectives, a coroner, and forensic officers were all on scene investigating.

"They've got a long job ahead of them," Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters. "This is quite a scene inside this residence."

Police say they are not searching for any additional suspects.

A man, who identified himself only as Rafiq, said he lives in the neighbourhood and has known the victims for more than a decade.

He said they are all members of the same family.

“Last Friday, the family went to Bluffer’s Park for a picnic… and they had a good time there,” he said.

“This is a wonderful family. This is a loving, caring father. (It is) unbelievable that this has happened to this family.”

Police are urging anyone with information about the case to contact the homicide unit.