Man charged with first-degree murder of doctor at Alberta medical clinic
A bloodied hammer lies on the sidewalk after a physician died after he was attacked in an examination room at the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020 5:54AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 11, 2020 2:41PM EDT
RED DEER, Alta. -- RCMP have charged a man with first-degree murder in what they are calling a targeted attack of a doctor at a walk-in medical clinic in central Alberta.
Deng Mabiour of Red Deer, Alta., also faces charges of assault with a weapon and assault of a police officer.
The 54-year-old was arrested at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer on Monday morning.
Dr. Walter Reynolds, who was 45, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A witness told media outlets that she saw a man in the clinic with a hammer and a machete.