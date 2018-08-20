

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police have laid impaired driving charges against a Toronto man in connection with a fatal crash in Richmond Hill that left a 21-year-old woman dead Sunday night.

The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Bayview Avenue near Woodriver Street.

Police said a Toyota Camry collided with a Chvrolet Cruz.

Emergency crews arrived to find a 21-year-old female passenger unresponsive in the Cruz. The woman succumbed to her injuries. The 22-year-old driver of the Cruz was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Camry was arrested at the scene on suspicion of impaired driving and was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police said Monday that the driver of the Camry is now facing charges in connection with the crash.

Police said 21-year-old Seyed Yashar Tolouei of Toronto has been charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and refusing to provide a breath sample.