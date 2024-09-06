A 56-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of another man in Newmarket on Monday.

York Regional Police said officers were dispatched to perform a wellness check at an apartment complex in the area of Timothy and Prospect streets just before 9 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been stabbed. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, the victim was identified as 66-year-old Dennis Sweet. He is the 16th homicide victim in York Region this year.

Meanwhile, police arrested Philip Rulli of no fixed address and charged him with second-degree murder.

“As the accused and the victim were known to each other, this is being treated as an isolated incident,” police said in a news release.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or homicide@yrp.ca. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.