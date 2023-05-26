A 21-year-old Mississauga man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in North York last year.

On Oct. 6, 2022, Toronto police responded to a shooting call at 5 Needle Firway, in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, at around 1:40 p.m.

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Osman Bangura, of Toronto. At the time, police said they believed the incident was targeted.

On Friday, Toronto police arrested Tafari Minott, and charged him with second degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

Investigators are appealing to witnesses or anyone that may have security or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the shooting to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.