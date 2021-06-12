A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being pulled from the waters at Wasaga Beach Saturday evening.

The Ontario Provincial Police were called to the beach just after 5:30 p.m. for reports of a man who went missing after going for a swim.

After hours of searching the beach, police said the victim was located 100 metres from the shore at around 8:15 p.m.

He was initially pronounced dead at the scene, but police said he was revived on the way to the hospital, where he is currently “being worked on.”

The victim is from the Greater Toronto Area, police said.

- with files from CTV News Barrie