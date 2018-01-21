

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male victim has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Etobicoke.

The shooting happened near Rathburn Road and The Westmall at around 4:30 p.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the victim was found with critical, possibly life-threatening injuries. Toronto police said they were facilitating an emergency run to hospital.

No other injuries have been reported.

There is no information about suspects so far.