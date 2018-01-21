Man critical after Etobicoke shooting
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 21, 2018 4:57PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 21, 2018 6:48PM EST
A male victim has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Etobicoke.
The shooting happened near Rathburn Road and The Westmall at around 4:30 p.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said the victim was found with critical, possibly life-threatening injuries. Toronto police said they were facilitating an emergency run to hospital.
No other injuries have been reported.
There is no information about suspects so far.