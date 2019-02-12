

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 33-year-old man from Scarborough has been taken to hospital with critical injuries following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Vaughan.

It happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near Teston Road at around 4 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police said a Jeep SUV was stalled in the left lane of the highway and was then struck by two other vehicles; a large service truck and a passenger vehicle.

Vaughan Fire said one person was extricated from the Jeep.

Images from the scene showed the severely damaged vehicle sideways across the centre lane of the highway.

OPP said it’s not yet clear why the Jeep stalled. There was some snow on the left lane of the road, but conditions were dry at the time of the collision.

All northbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed at Teston Road for several hours because of the collision. The highway reopened at around 10 a.m.