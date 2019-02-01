Man critically hurt in shooting in Milton: police
Heavily armed police are seen in a housing complex in Milton on Feb. 1, 2019 after a shooting. (Viewer image)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 3:45PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 1, 2019 5:39PM EST
A man in his 20s is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in a condo complex in a residential area of Milton on Friday afternoon.
Halton Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Main Street East and Maple Avenue at 2:55 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired.
A man in his 20s was located in the area with injuries and taken to Hamilton General Hospital for treatment.
He remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.
A large number of officers arrived at the scene to conduct a search.
The public is asked to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.