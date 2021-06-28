A man believed to be in his 50s has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in a fight in the Eglinton West area.

Toronto police said they responded to a report about two men fighting near Eglinton Avenue West and Richardson Avenue at around 8:38 p.m.

One man was stabbed and the suspect then fled toward Keele Street, police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear what the fight was about.

No suspect description was immediately available.