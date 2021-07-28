Man critically injured in stabbing near Yonge and Dundas
Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Last Updated Wednesday, July 28, 2021 11:29PM EDT
A man was seriously wounded after being stabbed during a fight near Yonge and Dundas Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the Dundas and Victoria streets area just before 10:30 p.m. for a stabbing.
Police say two groups were involved in a fight, and one man was stabbed.
The victim was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics say.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time.