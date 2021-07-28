A man was seriously wounded after being stabbed during a fight near Yonge and Dundas Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the Dundas and Victoria streets area just before 10:30 p.m. for a stabbing.

Police say two groups were involved in a fight, and one man was stabbed.

The victim was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics say.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.