Man critically injured in Toronto stabbing
A man has critical injuries after an overnight stabbing in Toronto, police say.
Published Friday, August 19, 2022 5:49AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 19, 2022 7:02AM EDT
Emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing in a parking lot near Lake Shore Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way, at around 3:10 a.m.
A man was found with stab wounds and taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police say.
No suspect information has been released.
The area is closed as police investigate.