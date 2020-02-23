Man critically injured in two-vehicle collision in North York
Toronto police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, February 23, 2020 5:39PM EST
A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in North York Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue Ea, just before 7:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Police said a vehicle travelling southbound on Don Mills collided with an eastbound vehicle at the intersection.
A man in his 50s was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said. Another person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
The intersection was closed for a few hours but it has since reopened.