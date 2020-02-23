

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in North York Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue Ea, just before 7:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Police said a vehicle travelling southbound on Don Mills collided with an eastbound vehicle at the intersection.

A man in his 50s was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said. Another person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The intersection was closed for a few hours but it has since reopened.