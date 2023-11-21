Man dead, 2 women critically injured after shooting in Caledon: paramedics
One man is dead and two women were critically injured in a shooting in Caledon on Monday night. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2023 5:23AM EST
Paramedics say one person is dead and two others were rushed to hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Caledon late Monday night.
It happened on Mayfield Road, near Airport Road, at around 11:30 p.m.
Peel paramedics said one man was pronounced dead at the scene and two women were taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.
