

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man is dead after he was pinned between a loading dock and a truck at a commercial bakery in North York late Thursday night, police say.

It happened at a facility on Canartic Drive near Keele Street and Steeles Avenue at around 9:45 p.m.

Police say that the victim was struck by the truck and ended up getting pinned between the loading dock and the front of the vehicle.

He was later pronounced dead on scene.

Police say that the driver of the truck has been cooperating with the investigation.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.